Police lights

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office refused to speak to The Daily Sun reporter at the scene of this incident due to an order from Sheriff Prummell. 

A bomb scare led to the evacuation of the area of Gertrude Avenue at Harbor Boulevard Tuesday.

The area was evacuated after a woman approached Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies about a possible explosive device in the trunk of her car Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. 

The bomb squad from the Lee County Sheriff's Office was called in. They determined that the object in the trunk was a rifle sight coated with cosmoline, a rust-prevention substance.

Multiple business were evacuated, including R&L Market, Sam's Subs, and Gulf Coast Orthopedic.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments