They don’t do new year’s resolutions. They do a “year of.”
Last year was about competitions: french fry eating contests, raft racing. But with a new year comes a new theme, and this one is all about tourism.
To usher in the new year, Punta Gorda couple Bill and Rhonda Scanlon found themselves strolling on a path near Fisherman’s Village with their dog, Piper, learning about the various native and invasive plants that grow in Southwest Florida with the “Parks that Teach” program.
“It gets us exposed to things,” Rhonda Scanlon said about their tradition, as they walked toward tour guide Donna Worthley, who was showing off some small berries sprouting from a hedge.
About a dozen spectators joined Worthley and her fellow master gardeners, Marlene Hofer and newcomer Dave Wirth, for the tour in Linear Park.
“It’s great seeing all the wonderful things we have,” said Hofer, who has being doing the tours for four years. “Not just gardening, it’s the birds, the flowers. It all works together.”
Worthley has been a master gardener for 27 years, and helped establish the program five years ago with Team Punta Gorda, the City and the Master Gardeners to not only teach tourists and Floridians about the importance of their local shrubbery, but also how vital mangroves are to our infrastructure.
“They’re (Florida’s) anchor,” she said, and they are a natural barrier from hurricanes.
Worthley also wants participants to remember: Right plant, right place. This mantra stresses gardeners to match the plant to the site conditions.
The Master Gardeners were trained through by the University of Florida, completing an intensive four-month course to make them experts in horticulture.
Worthley and Hofer also encouraged participants to visit the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens to explore other Florida plant-life. The gardens are located in Punta Gorda on 5827 Riverside Dr.
The “Parks that Teach” tours take place the first Saturday and third Wednesday every month at 9:30 a.m and are free to the public. Tours depart from Fisherman’s Village parking lot near the outdoor fitness area. Call 941-764-4340 for more information.
