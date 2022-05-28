PUNTA GORDA — A nonprofit group advocating for more gun rights, came to the Laishley fishing pier Saturday to share its views.
“This is about educating people,” Eric Friday said.
Friday serves as general counsel for Florida Carry.
“Our mission is to advance and protect the right to keep arms and protect the rights of self defense through education, legislation and litigation,” he said.
Florida Carry special projects director Kevin Sona has appeared on various radio shows. He cited the rights to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment.
At 10 a.m., when the gathering was to begin, more than a dozen people were on the fishing pier. A total of 45 eventually arrived.
Scott Whigham, a founding director of Florida Carry, came from Jacksonville, along with Friday. Sona came from Dunnellon for the event.
All three men wore holstered handguns, but concealed them by pulling down their shirts.
“Florida is one of several states where open carry is banned,” Friday said.
Surprisingly, going to a map depicting the 50 states’ gun laws, Florida, indeed, is one of the five states and districts with the most restrictive laws regarding open carry.
Open carry, the least restrictive category of current gun laws, means that there is full preemption of all firearm laws, with few exceptions.
Along with Florida, California, Illinois, New York City and Washington, D.C. ban open carry.
In Texas and more than 25 other states, there are few restrictions.
In New Jersey, where Sona previously resided, there is an open carry of handguns allowed with the state’s “Permit to Carry a Handgun.”
But permits are issued on a “may-issue” basis, meaning a person applying might not receive a permit, Friday said.
“I didn’t understand how much my rights were suppressed until I moved to Florida in 2009,” Sona said.
Friday argues against more gun control laws, saying police can’t be everywhere. If he had to, he said, he would use his own permitted handgun to protect “an 80-year-old grandmother who is being robbed.”
Friday said he met with Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018.
“In Orlando, he told us he believed a person should not need a license or permit.”
Recently, DeSantis said before he left office as governor, he would make Florida a “Constitutional carry” state, meaning a legal gun owner would not be required to have a permit or license.
Friday and his group go along with that, pointing out a criminal will always be able to get a gun, and why make it restrictive for a law-abiding resident to own a weapon for protection.
As the sun rose higher in the sky and the air got steamier, Florida Carry leaders and those who gathered with them on the pier, went fishing.
