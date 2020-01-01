PUNTA GORDA — Generations came together New Year's Eve to ring in 2020 at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda.
The exact attendance wasn't immediately available, but it was the largest crowd yet, according to Kathy Burnam, Fishermen's Village marketing and events manager.
"It was a tremendous turnout – parents, children, grandparents – generations coming together to ring in the new year," Burnam told the Sun in an email.
"Nature is all around, it's the final night of Festival of Lights, a celebration of a brand new decade with those who are so special to us," Burnam said. "We offer an alternative to what people typically think of for New Year’s Eve. It just does not get much better than that."
Fishermen's Village, at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, began hosting New Year's Eve celebrations in 2014, adding a fireworks display in 2017.
"Crowds were even larger this year than last year," Burnam said. "We are (also) always so grateful for the support of the plethora of events we feature throughout the year."
