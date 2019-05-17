Stop calling it Harborwalk.
Charlotte County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to brand the emerging waterfront walkways in Charlotte Harbor as Riverwalk.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo admitted he was reluctant.
"As long as I've lived here, it's always been the harbor. When I look out, I see a harbor," he said noting that the agency name is "Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency."
"It identifies us as a harbor, not just another river," Tiseo added.
Commissioner Christopher Constance agreed, but said: "We need to make the distinction and just bite the bullet."
The distinction is with the city of Punta Gorda across the harbor, or river, where a "Harborwalk" is already in full tourist swing.
It was always supposed to be Riverwalk, not Harborwalk, said the county's Communications Manager Brian Gleason. He pointed to original documents from 2006 that show the planned name was for a Riverwalk district.
"When we started designing the facility, the Harborwalk name crept in," he said. "This is where it went off the rails a little bit."
"The oldtimers actually called it the bay," Gleason noted.
Gleason used official maps of the U.S. Geologic Survey and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to show that the federal government believes that stretch of water is still the Peace River, as it approaches the mouth of the Myakka River.
Charlotte Harbor's Riverwalk is in varying stages of completion. On the southern end, it starts with Live Oak Point to the east of U.S. 41. Although not complete until next month, people are already using the walkways which bend 90 degrees to head under the U.S. 41 bridge. Eventually, Riverwalk will connect to Sunseeker resort's waterfront walkway, which Sunseeker can name as it pleases, Gleason said. Theirs will be 2,150 feet long and open to the public.
Sunseeker's then reconnects with the county's walkway to the similarly named Live Oak Park heading north along the coast to the west of U.S. 41. That park is under reconstruction to repair damage from Hurricane Irma. The county has also discovered design flaws with the drainage there, which will require more repair work, Facilities Manager David Milligan told commissioners Tuesday.
