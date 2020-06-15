Riverwood community members recently held a community food drive and donated more than 1,000 pounds of food and supplies to St. Vincent DePaul/St. Max food pantry.

The food pantry is located at 17783 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food is distributed in the parking lot as a drive-thru. Anyone who is unable to come to the pantry may call 941-258-3398 for food assistance.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments