Two Port Charlotte men are still proving their athletic talent at the age of 83.
Ed Engel and Tom Thrasher, teammates of the Riverwood Ospreys 75+ Tennis Team, competed in the Florida Senior Games in Innisbrook Resort Palm Harbor (near Tampa) in early December.
Engel and Thrasher played in the men’s doubles tennis competition in a round robin format for their age group: 80 to 84. They are both 83 years old.
They took second place, which qualifies them to compete in the 2021 National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale in November 2021.
In an email sent to The Daily Sun, Ed said "The Riverwood tennis program helped prepare us for this competition. We are looking forward to representing Riverwood at Nationals."
Tom commented "Who said old guys can’t move around? We were also proud to represent Charlotte County in this outstanding experience."
The tournament included almost 200 participants from all over the state of Florida and included men’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Health safety protocols, as stipulated by CDC, were followed, according to the two competitors.
For more information, visit nsga.com.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.