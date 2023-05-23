PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners considered ending the maintenance for two roads which are not owned by the county.
While all expressed the desire to cease maintaining both roads, they will decide on the matter at a later meeting following public input and a public hearing.
Both Farabee and Neal roads, in sparsely-populated eastern Charlotte County, have fallen into disrepair over the years.
They run parallel to each other and are separated by about 7.6 miles. Both are off State Road 31.
"We've never been able to do the maintenance out there that we should," John Elias, director of public works, told commissioners during a budget workshop presentation Tuesday.
He cited lack of funding as a primary reason why the necessary maintenance work and upgrades cannot be accomplished.
Also, the county doesn't own the roads; property owners do through easements.
Elias and Rick Arthur, the county's finance manager, presented options for dealing with the roads, each of which have their own Municipal Service Benefit Units, or MSBUs.
MSBUs are funded by the collection of special assessments or charges collected within a community and used to pay for such things as road paving, street lighting, and other improvements or repairs.
The assessment fees of $3 per acre for Farabee Road and $3.50 per acre for Neal Road do not cover the costs it takes to maintain those roads, Elias said.
One of the options is to change higher assessment fees to get the work done.
Elias said there aren't many property owners on those roads, as the properties are large.
The land is mostly used for agricultural and industrial purposes.
On Farabee Road, where Gator Wilderness Camp is located, one property owner with 2,700 acres would go from paying $8,100 under the current $3 per acre assessment, to $180,000 with the proposed $67 per-acre assessment.
"There's actually very few people who pay into the assessment," Elias said.
While Charlotte County does own a small section of Farabee Road which was deeded to the county years ago, most of the unpaved shell road belongs to property owners.
Elias said it is often washed out during heavy rains and becomes impassable.
County employees go out about once a year to regrade it and fill it in with rock material.
Another option would be for the commission to launch a study to determine the appropriate assessment for road grading and minimum levels of service, or to do away with the Farabee Road MSBU altogether.
Turning attention to a proposed Neal Road assessment change, Elias said, it does not belong to the county either, and is in need of repair.
He said a number of years ago the county did pave it, but it would need to be repaved.
In order to be able to do the paving work, he presented three options: property owners would pay at $18 per acre for minimal levels of service including mowing and drainage; $91 per acre with a 10-year loan to do the paving work; or $76 per acre with a 15-year loan.
The fourth option would be to abolish the MSBUs altogether and to let the property owners do their own maintenance.
Meanwhile, public works has been soliciting feedback from residents along both roads to determine whether they want the county to maintain them to some level, or to take control of them and oversee the maintenance themselves.
If the county decides to abolish the MSBU, a public hearing would be held sometime in June or July.
After lengthy discussion, commissioners said they opted for abolishing the MSBUs altogether and letting the property owners take control of their roads.
Elias said early comments from Farabee Road residents indicated they would choose to take control of the road themselves.
Noting Elias' busy workload and resources needed to maintain both roads, Commissioner Chris Constance said he didn't want to waste his time.
"I don't want to put you on a fishing mission."
Another roadway commissioners discussed was Suncoast Boulevard, situated between Kings Highway and Inteerstate 75, where residents want improvements.
A homeowners association MSBU in a new development around a lake requested extending sidewalks along the length of the roadway.
Currently paying an assessment fee of $94 per home unit, the proposed rate hike ranges from $321 to $900.
Commissioner Ken Doherty wasn't in favor of putting in sidewalks.
"I don't see the value of it."
In all three cases, if the assessments remain the same they will be included in the August TRIM (Truth in Millage) notice, but if the assessment exceeds the max, the matters will be taken up at a July 17 public hearing.
The maximum amount for assessments are $20 for Farabee Road, $5 for Neal Road, and $94 for Suncoast Boulevard.
