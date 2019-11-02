ARCADIA — Widening some two miles of DeSoto County’s Kings Highway is back on the agenda after first being proposed in 2013.
Florida Department of Transportation authorities hold a public hearing on the project at 5 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 7) at the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia.
Kings Highway is also known as County Road 769. It straddles DeSoto and Charlotte counties.
The FDOT event begins with an openhouse for citizens to view project displays and to speak with state planners and engineers. At 6 p.m., there will be a formal presentation and an opportunity for public comment.
The proposed $1 million project is 2.7 miles, starting in Charlotte County near Interstate-75 at Southwest Lake Suzy Circle, about a half-mile from where the highway divides into four lanes. The project would end just past Peace River Street in DeSoto County, after which the road would return to two undivided lanes.
FDOT is recommending building a four-lane divided highway with a raised median in one section, a wide multi-use pathway on the west side, separated from the road and a sidewalk along the road on the east side.
In a middle section, FDOT wants to keep the current roadway as a frontage road for about a third of a mile between Glenadine Avenue and Agnes Street. That means this section would include a four-lane divided highway plus a two-lane country road to the east. This allows a number of existing property driveways to keep road access, according to the design report.
The purpose for widening the road, according to the FDOT report submitted in October, is primarily to reduce traffic accidents. Secondary purposes are increasing opportunity for commercial development and improving emergency evacuation options. No timeframe has been proposed.
The study found 38 crashes on this stretch of road between 2012 and 2016, three of which included four fatalities. This is higher than the state average for similar roadways. About 40 percent of the crashes were rear-end collisions.
One was head on.
One involved a pedestrian.
One involved an animal.
Only a few were at intersections, so engineers concluded improving intersections would not be enough to improve safety.
Engineers offer a number of other options, which were presented to officials in both Charlotte and DeSoto counties in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Public forums were held in 2018 at Lake Suzy, where some residents were in favor or widening ... and others were not.
A no-build option remains on the table, FDOT states in its announcement, but it is not the recommended option to due safety issues and anticipated growth, however.
