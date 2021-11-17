BABCOCK RANCH — A series of robots programmed to move trash cans debuted Wednesday at Babcock Ranch.
The initial demonstration of the small robot was done through remote control by Andrew Murray, CEO and Co-Founder of the Boston-based Rezzi company, using a local house as a testing ground.
"Tomorrow, it will be fully autonomous," said Murray, speaking to a group of reporters at the demonstration.
Five robots, part of the SmartCan project, will take part in the project serving five homeowners at Babcock Ranch. The devices are programmed to grip a bar on wheeled garbage containers and drag the car to a marked curbside location for easy pickup.
Murray and James Aronson, Rezzi's COO, said that they started with garbage can placement in part due to the difficulty reported by the elderly and those with limited mobility in moving heavy barrels.
As part of the pilot program, the robots will also collect data on the weight and size of garbage collection for Ecologic, the waste management company for Babcock Ranch. The goal of the project is to identify efficiency trends in collection.
Aronson noted Babcock Ranch's reputation for sustainability and experimental approaches as a draw for the SmartCan project.
"Babcock is a community built around innovation," said Aronson on Wednesday.
Anthony Marinacci, operations manager for Ecologic, said he is looking forward to seeing the SmartCan platforms in action.
"It could eliminate the need for us to do missed pickups," said Marinacci, though noting that such pickups are rare at the moment.
Syd Kitson also stopped by the demonstration to vouch for the project — and as a client, being one of the pilot program participants.
"We like being first," said Kitson, who is also the Chair and CEO of Kitson and Partners, Babcock Ranch's developer.
Kitson said the system is particularly helpful for people who travel often, like himself, to keep their trash collection consistent.
When asked about concerns of privacy in the data collection mission, Murray said Rezzi would be taking measures to keep data secure and emphasized the opt-in nature of the program. He also noted that the data collection could allow clients to eventually be able to check the volume of their service use, similar to a gas or electric bill.
The SmartCan project is planned to enter a second phase early next year, adding an additional five robots in circulation. Murray and Aronson said they plan to have 20 robots in operation for the pilot program by next June, before planning to open the program to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.