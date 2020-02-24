PUNTA GORDA — It would be tough to visualize what the city of Punta Gorda looked like a century or so ago if not for grainy photos, the stories of longtime local families, and the work of local historians.
Part of that history includes the Consolidated Ice Manufacturing and Fish Co. plant, built in 1903. The ice plant took up two full city blocks. Fast-forward to now: all that’s left is a concrete foundation slab.
The city recently moved the plant remnant to Linear Park − {span id=”docs-internal-guid-82ec0b82-7fff-cf56-f519-bdb0485ed478”}{span}at the corner of West Virginia Avenue and Berry Street −{/span}{/span} from its original location in a nearby residential area. A plaque dedication ceremony was held Feb. 20.
“The city values preservation of the heritage and history of Punta Gorda,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “Linear Park itself was built on a historic railroad bed − abandoned in the 1890s − and provides the perfect setting for reflecting on the history of our city.”
The plant’s demise
The ice plant is thought to be the second largest at the time. It contained three 150-ton ice machines and an electric light plan, according to local historian Theresa Murtha, a Punta Gorda History Center director.
The ice was created from a nearby spring, Murtha said. The plant’s production had the capacity to freeze 50 tons of fish daily.
Despite its size, the plant was only able to produce one large shipment and went bankrupt soon after.
A timeline of events
1904 − The company aimed to supply cooling for fish products and fisherman in the area through the plant. They produced only one 96-ton run of ice before declaring bankruptcy in January of that year.
1908 − Tragedy struck in the abandoned plant when a 4-year-old boy was killed by a falling timber.
1914 − The city took the property by eminent domain and demolished the ruins. The leftover bricks were donated to the First United Methodist Church for construction of the sanctuary, which still stands today.
A mystery remains
Murtha has been looking deeper into the history of the plant over the years. Mystery surrounds the plant’s demise.
“We still don’t know why they shut down so quickly,” Murtha said. “It’s still a puzzle.”
Murtha’s research lists a variety of sources including local history books, photographs and documents available at the History Center and early 1900 editions of the Punta Gorda Herald, as well as discussions with local historians and descendants of longtime Punta Gorda families.
Murtha said she learned that Punta Gorda founder Isaac Trabue had a hand in bringing the Consolidated Ice company to Punta Gorda from Philadelphia.
“They (the company) had ice plants in Philadelphia at various locations,” Murtha said. “Trabue got together with them and built the (Punta Gorda-based) ice plant (around) 1903. The idea was to sell ice to the fishermen so they could keep their fish fresh to send up north ... none of that worked (apparently).”
Murtha is on the hunt to find the reason behind the shutdown.
“There are probably a variety of reasons and I’m still researching as to why the building failed,” Murtha said. “It made one load of ice and that was it. It was a boondoggle.”
