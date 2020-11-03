Roger Eaton won by a landslide in the race for Charlotte County Clerk of Court.
The incumbent had tremendous community support throughout his campaign, with endorsements from over 50 community leaders including Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, State Attorney Amira Fox and all five Charlotte County School Board members.
He won with 73% of the vote, against Jeff Rapkin, a Port Charlotte-based attorney.
“I’m incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from Charlotte County voters,” Eaton said. “I’m proud to live and serve in a community where voters value honesty and transparency, educate themselves on the issues, and support candidates who run positive campaigns.”
Since he was elected in 2016, Eaton has made myriad improvements to the county’s court system including free email/text court reminders, free online do-it-yourself legal forms, an online jury smart-phone app, digitizing hundreds of thousands of documents and creating a mobile-friendly clerk website.
In his campaign, Eaton touted a reduced budget every year for his four years in office, and nearly $1.1 million in taxpayer funds returned to Charlotte County residents.
Rapkin joined the race in March as a no-party candidate. The Supreme Court-certified circuit civil and family mediator who has practiced law in Sarasota and Charlotte County since 1996 said he filed to run against Eaton as a reaction to what he sees as Eaton’s failures in office.
Rapkin was not immediately available for comment.
Both candidates racked up serious donations in their campaigns, raising almost $150,000 combined.
“I look forward to earning (the voters’) continued support the next four years as I work to continue to provide efficient and innovative services for all,” Eaton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.