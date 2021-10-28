Rooftops coming to Sunseeker by year's end

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Allegiant Travel Co. expects to reach a construction milestone by the end of 2021 for at least one of the Sunseeker resort structures.
In a third quarter conference call with investors Wednesday, Allegiant President John Redmond called that milestone topping off, or finishing the exterior structure.
The first to be complete would be the hotel tower, he said. That is the northern structure closer to the water.
Then, in the first three months of 2022, the two towers holding long-stay suites would be topped off, he said. Those are the structures closest to the bridge over U.S. 41.
In July, Allegiant announced the restart of Sunseeker construction.
Investors asked if executives were worried about cost overruns Wednesday. One analyst used figures of increasing total project cost to $550 million.
"We know that costs are going to be higher," Chairman Maury Gallagher said of Sunseeker. "We're still working through exactly how much higher, but it could be in the 10% to 15% range on the total project, maybe even slightly higher."
Gallagher said the cost to keep the project mothballed for 17 months, with six giant cranes on site, added $10 million.
"The challenges brought on by the pandemic's shock wave have led to the supply chain upheaval and labor shortages, creating operational challenges throughout the company none of us have every seen or experienced before," Redmond said.
Early next year, Allegiant will start taking reservations for guests to stay at Sunseeker when it opens in early 2023, Redmond said. This phase will have 580 rooms and suites.
Once a structure is topped off, construction moves to creating the interior rooms, plumbing and other finishes.
Investors quizzed the airline executives about the financial impact of the Sunseeker project.
Analysts labelled the Sunseeker project as one of two cost pressure points for the company. The other was having to hire an extra 300 crew members to deal with airline staffing shortages.
Abut 30% of airline staff have been unable to work due to COVID and other problems, and this has caused delays and imposed additional expenses, executives said. The airline's decision to compensate passengers whose flights were disrupted cost the airline about $15 million.
A shortage of mechanics has been a problem as well, Gallagher said. The airline this week announced it had reached its first contract agreement with the maintenance technicians union.
An analyst asked if Allegiant might abandon Sunseeker if construction costs go too high.
Demand for leisure in Florida is skyrocketing, Gallagher said, so it does not seem possible the project would be abandoned. Also, he said, he doesn't anticipate that kind of cost increase.
"Everybody is up with leisure … Florida is the Lake Wobegon. That's where people want to go. And we couldn't be in a better place," he said.
Chief Marketing Officer Scott DeAngelo said it's possible that someday, other hotels or restaurants will want to be branded as Sunseeker operations.
Executives credited the company's extensive side businesses including a credit card along with hotel and rental car bookings with keeping the company's profits up while airlines struggle to regain ground lost during the pandemic.
Allegiant had hoped to be back in booming business this fall, but the spike in COVID cases along with staffing shortages and rising fuel costs prevented a full success. Executives point to the fact the airline has returned to making a profit after the industry had to be supported by federal grants and loans during the pandemic.
Financial reporting services say federal bailout money for labor is contributing to Allegiant's profitability.
If fuel prices continue to rise, Gallagher said, the airline will do what it has always done with fuel price increases, which is to cut back on available seats.
