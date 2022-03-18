PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary Club has joined forces with the Czestochowa Rotary Club in Poland to deliver vital supplies for Ukrainian refugees.
James Williams, a past president of Punta Gorda Rotary and its global grants coordinator, said it is more efficient to send money to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion than to send items.
He told The Daily Sun how the club's growing relief effort began.
"It recently occurred to me: I have some friends in Poland and a couple of acquaintances in Ukraine, and I know there are Rotarians in those countries."
He searched for the Polish Rotary Club nearest to the Ukrainian border and found it in Czestochowa.
Then, he sent an email to Wojtek Jankowski, president of the Czestochowa Rotary Club, on Feb. 28. Jankowski quickly responded, saying the members of his club have been providing aid. He told Williiams, "We can use every kind of support."
The Punta Gorda Rotary soon got to work raising funds to send to Czestochowa, as the Polish club is serving as a hub of sorts for other Rotarian supply efforts from Germany and Poland, Williams explained.
Williams rallied PG Rotarians. Between fundraising efforts at the Taste of Punta Gorda event and a club social at the Tiki Bar, they collected $3,000.
"This is the first installment," said Williams. "I have asked our Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation to provide a matching amount, and we'll be collecting donations on an ongoing basis for as long as we can."
Jankowski told Williams that the funds raised by Punta Gorda Rotary were used to purchase first-aid kits, dressings, other medical supplies, and food, especially baby food and nutrition, Williams revealed.
The CEO of a Czestochowa-based Ukrainian-owned shipping company, Vitaliy Yurkevich, purchased an abandoned hospital and is working with the Czestochowa Rotarians who are helping to rehabilitate it to provide shelter for some 600 refugees, Williams said.
That same shipping company, Hegelmann Poland Logistics, is sending box trucks loaded with vital medical supplies and food, including baby food and other essentials, as far as the trucks can make it safely into Ukraine, Williams said.
"Then, pickup trucks arrive and take them further to Kyiv," he said.
If you would like to help, you can contribute online at punta-gorda-rotary-club.square.site/, or mail a check payable to the Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation and send it to PG Rotary Foundation Ukrainian Relief, PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda, FL 33051-1132.
The Czesthochowa Rotary Club's website has a page devoted to reporting on their efforts. Jankowski said it will be updated regularly. To follow the relief effort, go to rotaryczestochowa.org/pomoc-dla-Ukrainy/.
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club website will also post updates at puntagordarotary.org.
