Bobcats and alligators roam today on land in Rotonda that was once destined to be a golf clubhouse, the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Advisory Board learned Monday.
Now, the golf course owner, Rotonda Golf Partners II, LLC, wants to convert 6.8 acres to lots for single family homes. To do that, however, the developer first needs to change the future land use designation from parks and recreation to residential on Park View Road.
At least a dozen residents showed up for this first round to urge the advisory board to recommend against the change. The final decision will be up to county commissioners at an April 14 hearing.
“I was told by the realtor ... that this would be a green belt, and that it would never be developed,” said one homeowner, Mike Frantz.
“I would have bypassed Rotonda completely if it were not for the fact that there was park and recreation land near my house,” said Mike Caprario of his 2011 decision to build nearby. “I think it’s foolhardy for this board to allow the developer to essentially convert from parks and recreation to single family homes ... I think it’s crazy.”
He held up photos of a bobcat family running by his home in the unique subdivision that was laid out in the 1960s in the shape of a flying saucer.
“For us to go around and just take away green space, and start developing it, where do you stop?” asked resident Rick Allie. “Growth is great ... but here’s green space. We need the green space. We need the animal life. Rotonda is special. I think the area is special, and I hope this board will deny this request.”
The board voted 3-2 to recommend approval of the land use change and unanimously to approve several subdivision requests for the same land. Board Chairman Michael Graveson did not realize two people had voted against the rezone. Board member Don McCormick asked for an opportunity to explain his protest vote.
“This is the second time this parks and recreation designation, which is so unique to Charlotte County, has put me in an uncomfortable position,” McCormick said, including another site on Fleming Street. “Logic tells me that any person moving into a neighborhood that sees parks and recreation designation does not really expect to ever see ... housing development.”
The developer’s lawyer, Robert Berntsson, explained that the land had been designated parks and recreation in the 1990s when the county found out it was short open space according to state regulations. So the county converted privately owned golf courses to recreation land.
Zoning Official Shawn Cullinan later told the Sun that the land was always zoned for residential. Those decisions in the 1990s created the conflict with the future land use map.
Berntsson also insisted that the region is not getting any more densely developed, because the developer will give up the right to develop 17 housing lots throughout Rotonda that will continue to serve as golf cart paths. The right to develop will be transferred to the rezoned land. And 17 homes is less than the 33 they could build.
Finally, Berntsson said residents were confusing the concept of preservation land with recreation. He noted the land was originally intended to have a golf club house.
Another resident, Kara Mullen, explained that the animals will lose corridors of travel which allow them to avoid inbreeding. Also, the master Florida naturalist said, the loss of the pine flatwood forest will result in enormous loss of water resources.
McCormick and member Ken Chandler were the two votes in opposition.
“I think that we as a county should address this on a county wide basis,” McCormick said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.