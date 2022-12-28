Rotonda Road to close
ROTONDA WEST — The roadway in front of 30 Sportsman Terrace, Rotonda West, will be closed Jan. 3 until Jan. 17, according to a notice from Charlotte County Utilities.
Detour signs will be in place. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible, the release states.
For information, contact Bryan Hatfield at 941-764-4385 or Bryan.Hatfield@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Winter Reading Challenge to return
SARASOTA — Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources is joining the annual Winter Reading Challenge for the sixth consecutive year.
The challenge aims to encourage readers of all ages to look to the future while diving into how reading boosts emotions, the Libraries department announced Monday. It’s sponsored by Beanstack.
This year’s theme is “All the Feels” and focuses on the history of emojis and expressing yourself through activities. Participants earn badges on a virtual bingo card. Logging hours, and submitting book reviews, are among ways to participate.
The county’s goal is to log 50,000 minutes of reading.
“This is an amazing opportunity for the community to really explore how reading impacts their everyday lives,” said Director Renee Di Pilato in an email to The Daily Sun. “Discovering a new book or revisiting one of your favorites can foster a sense of connection, achievement and more.”
The Winter Reading Challenge runs through Jan. 31. The program is free and open to all ages. Register at scgov.beanstack.org/reader365. For more information, call 311 or visit scgov.net.
Rotary selling shirts for Ukraine reliefPUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Rotary is selling “Stand with Ukraine” T-shirts to raise funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Funds collected are used to purchase medical supplies and surgical instruments for city hospitals in Ukraine, as well as food and other humanitarian supplies for refugees inside and outside Ukraine.
To purchase, visit daggercustomapparel.com/ROTARYSTAND WITHUKRAINE/shop/home.
Donations can also be mailed to: Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation (Ukrainian Relief), PO Box 511132, Punta Gorda, FL 33951-1132. Make checks payable to Punta Gorda Rotary Foundation with “Ukraine” in the memo line.
Fashion show fundraiser planned for RotondaROTONDA WEST — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, has planned an Off The Wave Fashion Show Fundraiser benefiting veterans in need. It’s set for Jan. 14. Doors open at 11 a.m. Cost is $25 and includes lunch, fashion show and silent auction. Cash bar is available.
Buy tickets at Off the Wave, 409 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, or call 941-473-9283. If you are unable to attend, donations are appreciated.
Coast Guard Auxiliary returns to in-person boating courseSOUTH GULF COVE — Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 99 Cape Haze is offering the Boat America, in-person and simulcast virtual boating safety course, Jan. 14.
The 8-hour class will be held at the South Gulf Cove HOA pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte (South Gulf Cove), starting at 8:30 a.m. and finishing at approximately 5 p.m. The in-person class size is limited.
The course is taught by members who patrol and are very familiar with south Charlotte Harbor, Gasparilla Sound, Pine Island Sound, South Gulf Cove and Boca Grande areas.
Successful completion of the course satisfies Florida’s requirement for boat operators to obtain a Florida Boater Safety Education Card. The card is required by Florida law for anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, for operating a vessel with a 10 horsepower motor or greater.
Cost is $45 per person, $60 per couple sharing workbook or $25 per middle or high school student
For more information and to register for the class, contact Anne Brengle at abrengle@aol.com or 508-717-2613 (voice or text), or call 941-249-5848 or visit www.cgaux.org
Charlotte County announces holiday hours for debris drop-off
Charlotte County mini-transfer facilities, storm debris drop-off sites and the Zemel Road Landfill will be closed for the New Year’s holiday.
Updated times and days:
• Mini-transfer facilities at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood will be closed Dec 31.
• Storm debris drop-off sites at Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida, and 7000 Florida St., east of Punta Gorda, will be closed Dec 31.
• The Zemel Road Landfill will be closed Dec 31.
• Beginning Jan. 1, mini-transfer facilities, drop-off sites and the landfill will be closed Sundays.
For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
Disaster Recovery Centers announce holiday hours
The three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the region will be closed Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for the holidays.
There are three Disaster Recovery Centers locations:
• Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood
• The former cultural center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
All these locations are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, except for the holiday schedule. They will resume normal hours Jan. 3. The DRCs are closed on Sundays.
Skills For Life workshops open for registration
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is partnering with Family Promise of South Sarasota County for a Skills For Life workshop on budgeting and personal expenses in 2023.
The two-hour workshops are for people 16 or older and set for 6 p.m. Jan. 10, Feb. 7 and March 14 at the Family Service Center conference room, 6919 Outreach Way, North Port.
The participants will learn about the cash envelope system and how to use it to be able to plan for expected and unforeseen expenses. They will also learn some useful savings tips.
The Skills For Life also offers courses on creating resumes and interviewing for employment.
For more information, call 941-429-7000. To register, visit: www.CityofNorthPort.com/SkillsForLife
Charlotte Legislative Delegation to meet; deadline to file bills is Jan. 4
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
The meeting will include a public hearing on local bills and other issues of public interest. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Ben Albritton, D-27, Rep. Spencer Roach, D-76, and Rep. Michael Grant, D-75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and residents wishing to address the delegation must contact the chairman’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.
For more information, contact Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
South Gulf Cove lock unmanned
SOUTH GULF COVE — County staff will not be manning the South Gulf Cove lock Jan 1-2 in observance of the holidays. The lock will be operational in manual mode.
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000.
County: Land-clearing debris is not storm debris
PORT CHARLOTTE — Authorities in Charlotte County are reminding residents debris cleared from vacant land for the purpose of land clearing is not eligible for storm debris collection.
“All land-clearing debris is the responsibility of the property owner, and is required to be disposed of privately by being brought to the county landfill or other proper disposal locations and should not be brought to the roadway for collection,” it stated.
For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
United Way seeks volunteers
SOUTH VENICE — United Way of South Sarasota County is seeking people to assist low-to-moderate income families and seniors by becoming a VITA volunteer. To do so, visit https://uwssc.org/volunteer.
UWSSC stated no experience is necessary to become a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance worker.
The sites open in January, but volunteers are needed to start training soon.
“Last year alone our volunteer teams were able to complete and process over 700 tax returns in South Sarasota County,” it stated.
