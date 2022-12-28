Hurricane Ian debris

A crew contracted by Charlotte County picks up a load of vegetative debris Tuesday afternoon on Jacqueline Avenue in Englewood East. Haulers have taken away 3 million cubic yards of debris as of this week.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

Rotonda Road to close

ROTONDA WEST — The roadway in front of 30 Sportsman Terrace, Rotonda West, will be closed Jan. 3 until Jan. 17, according to a notice from Charlotte County Utilities.


