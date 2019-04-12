ROTONDA WEST — Rotonda West property owners are bracing for what could be a significant tax hike to repave roads and refurbish bridges in their subdivision.
The rate they’ll have to pay, however, has not been set in concrete.
Charlotte County Public Works staff proposes a $300 increase ceiling to the $100 Rotonda West Street and Drainage taxing unit assessment. The increase will pay for the repaving and rejuvenation of 81 miles of roads and any necessary repairs to one or all of Rotonda West’s 21 bridges over the canal system.
The $400, however, is a ceiling for the proposed assessment.
County commissioners will review the staff recommendation at a workshop, scheduled for May 21. The commissioners, however, could then decide to set the assessment at a lower rate at the county’s annual Municipal Service Benefit Unit public hearing, scheduled for 5 p.m. July 18 at the Tringali Community Center. The commission cannot raise the assessment above the ceiling.
“People need the facts, but the facts aren’t in yet,” Stan Plizga said. He chairs the advisory board for Rotonda West taxing unit and explained how an investment is needed to maintain Rotonda West’s infrastructure.
“We need to get down to the nitty-gritty,” he said.
The advisory board conducted a recent meeting that saw 200 people turn out. Public Works operations supervisor Tara Mussellman detailed the reasons for the assessment hike. Mussellman, like Plizga, said the county is still reviewing financial options.
She will be updating the advisory board at its next meeting, scheduled for June 10.
“We’re still crunching the numbers,” Mussellman said. “I am basing that assessment over 10 to 15 years, but that will depend upon the bridges.”
The county estimates repaving costs $150,000 to $200,000 a mile, but it has yet to determine what bridges need what repairs.
The county is waiting for the results of a comprehensive, countywide bridge maintenance master plan that should be completed in the upcoming year. That master plan will help focus what repairs or refurbishing of bridges is needed, not only in Rotonda but throughout the entire county.
While a separate issue, both Plizga and Mussellman said the repaving and bridge costs could determine how much money will be left for extending sidewalks in Rotonda West. Sidewalks cost $130 a linear foot to design and construct.
Plizga encourages Rotonda West property owners who want to learn more to call him at the Rotonda West Association, 941-697-6788.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.