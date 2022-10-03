Following a briefing from Charlotte County and Punta Gorda leaders, Congressman Greg Steube and Senator Marco Rubio took a moment to talk Sgt. Edward Hardaman. The National Guard is assisting with recovery efforts in Charlotte County.
Following a briefing from Charlotte County leaders and Punta Gorda City leaders, Congressman Greg Steube and Senator Marco Rubio chat with Charlotte Sheriff Bill Prummell; Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo; and Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller.
Following a briefing from Charlotte County leaders and Punta Gorda City leaders, Senator Marco Rubio chats with Charlotte County Fire & EMS Safety Director Jason Fair and Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
