PORT CHARLOTTE — A female runner was reportedly attacked by an unknown suspect Thursday morning on York Avenue near Ollie’s Pond in Port Charlotte. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information on the incident.
The attack happened around 6:45 a.m., according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was able to get away from the suspect, suffering minor injuries.
The suspect is believed to be a black male, who was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and a knit ski mask.
During the investigation, detectives learned a similar event may have occurred approximately two weeks ago at dusk to an unknown victim.
Detectives want to speak to the former victim as well as anyone who observed the suspect in the area or has outside cameras that may have captured footage of the suspect.
Anyone with information can contact Detective David Cox in Major Crimes at 941-575-5361.
^pEmail: anne.easker@yoursun.com^p
