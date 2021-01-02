Warmed up and ready to go, nearly 100 runners crossed the start line at the the first-ever Freedom Run 5K at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday morning.
Awards were given for first, second and third places in each age group.
Funds raised from the event will go toward the construction of park amenities, including an ADA-accessible kayak launch. The event was organized by the veterans organization Paddle For Heroes.
The 40-acre park on Charlotte Harbor was dedicated for William (Bill) R. Gaines Jr., who died on Oct. 23, 1983, in the suicide attack on the Marine Corps battalion (BLT) headquarters building in Beirut, Lebanon. Bill attended Charlotte High School and joined the Marine Corps in the summer of 1981 at the age of 18.
Bill's younger brother, Michael, spoke to the crowd before the race and thanked them for supporting local veterans.
The park is located at 20499 Edgewater Drive in Port Charlotte.
For information about the park and foundation, visit www.wrgainesjr.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.