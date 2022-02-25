RV fire

An engine fire in a recreational vehicle destroyed it after the driver pulled over to a paved shoulder on Interstate 75 southbound near Mile Marker 150 on Thursday night. No injuries were reported. 

 IMAGE PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA - A recreational vehicle was destroyed along Interstate 75 southbound Thursday evening in a blaze that stopped traffic as firefighters fought the intense inferno. 

A 77-year-old Lehigh Acres man was driving the RV south about 7:10 p.m. near Mile Marker 150 along I-75 when the vehicle's engine compartment caught on fire, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

"(The van) stopped on the paved shoulder and became engulfed in flames," the FHP stated in a Friday news release, that included a video of the blaze. 

The driver and a passenger exited the vehicle without injuries, according to the news release. 

