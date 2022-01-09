Two-hundred and thirty homes on Burnt Store Road, 171 recreational vehicles near Rotonda and more Babcock Ranch growth are up for debate today before the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board.
The board meets at 1:30 p.m., 18500 Murdock Circle.
The homes on Burnt Store Road are proposed to replace a plan presented in March for the same number of tiny modular homes on 68 acres at 12150 Burnt Store Road. Simple Life Ventures LLC stated in its updated proposal that changes in the economy affecting materials has led the company to change from modular to stick built.
In Englewood to the east of the Rotonda subdivision, Tarpon Grove LLC wants to modify a 2009 plan that was approved for 42 single-family homes and 350 multi-family units. Tarpon Grove wants to build a recreational vehicle park for up to 171 RVs along with 114 so-called casita accessory units.
The RV park site would be on 39 acres and would include a convenience store.
Babcock Ranch developers continue the expansion of that master community in eastern Charlotte County with first, a new spine road that would extend into new developments. Second, a developer, Toll Brothers, is requesting approval for a subdivision layout that would be called Babcock Ranch Community Village III Southeast with 96 home lots on 34 acres.
