PUNTA GORDA — Ryan Clayton Cole was indicted on a first degree murder charge after a grand jury met Friday, the State Attorney’s Office announced.
Cole, 27, was previously charged with second degree murder in the Sept. 26 death of Port Charlotte teen Khyler Edman, 15. He is accused of breaking into the teen’s home on Starlite Lane in Port Charlotte and killing him as the teen was attempting to protect his 5-year-old sister.
“I hope today’s indictment and ensuing prosecution brings some small solace to a family suffering unimaginable pain and heartache,” State Attorney Amira Fox said during a press conference at the courthouse in Punta Gorda Friday.
Edman’s mother was delivered the news about her son’s death by her daughter, through a home security camera system. After the murder, Cole is believed to have fled the area before burglarizing another home nearby, according to a prior arrest affidavit.
Cole has been in jail since the incident without bond. Upping the crime to a first degree murder charge would allow the State Attorney’s Office to seek the death penalty should prosecutors choose.
Sheriff Bill Prummell was also present and thanked his team for their hard work investigating the case. However, he stated their work is not over, as the his investigators will continue to aid in the prosecution so Cole “does not see the light of day again.”
“Whether life or death, his freedom needs to be revoked permanently so he can longer hurt any poor innocent soul,” Prummell said.
Cole was also indicted for first degree burglary with battery and burglary of a dwelling. His first appearance on the new charges will be Saturday, and his arraignment is scheduled for Monday.
