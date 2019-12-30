MOST-READ STORIES AT YOURSUN.COM
1. Charlotte prison guard arrested after underwear found full of cell phones
Jasmin Cuyler, a 25-year-old correctional officer at Charlotte Correctional Institution, was arrested in May for allegedly attempting to smuggle cell phones into the prison. Cuyler, shortly after arriving to work, set off the metal detector; a fellow officer noticed a "large protruding object" in her groin that turned out to be two plastic bags — concealed by two pairs of underwear — containing a total of nine cell phones, plus two SIM cards and two power cords. Cuyler was arrested and lost her job.
2. Dance teacher sentenced to 26 years in prison
Former North Port dance instructor Lauren DeBenedetta was sentenced in September to 26 years in prison for sex crimes against a student. DeBenedetta, 40, was convicted in July of six sexual crimes involving the then-15-year-old student who danced at her studio, Haven Dance, for a few months in 2016.
3. CNA accused of abusing dementia patients in Port Charlotte
Certified nursing assistant Edna Jeanty was arrested in October after allegedly abusing two patients at the South Port Square retirement community in Port Charlotte. South Port Square fired her.
4. North Port woman gets five years prison for deadly DUI crash
A 21-year-old North Port woman who pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter was sentenced in October to five years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. Kelsi Lanier was driving on U.S. 41 on Oct. 8, 2016 when she crashed her car into a vehicle stopped at the traffic light at Easy Street in Charlotte Harbor, killing her front seat passenger, Ashlynn Eaton, 19.
5. 'He was the epitome of giving back' - Larry Taylor dies at 57
Larry Taylor, owner of Larry Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services and a paragon of community involvement, died in April of a heart attack. Taylor, 57, had lived in Charlotte County for 50 years, graduated from Charlotte High School, and opened his business in 2000. He was involved in many community service groups, particularly Kiwanis.
6. Englewood Taco Bell on fire
The Englewood Taco Bell caught fire in November. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, but the business has been closed ever since. Community members have raised money to help employees for the holidays.
7. Motorcyclist identified in Englewood crash
When Jacob Dillon Davis died earlier this year, he saved three lives. The 21-year-old Lemon Bay High School graduate died in May two days after his motorcycle collided with a car on State Road 776. His donated organs went to three people, according to his family.
8. Punta Gorda named top 'boomtown' for retirement
Realtor.com earlier this year named the Punta Gorda metro area — essentially all of Charlotte County — as the fastest-growing retirement destination in the country. The rankings were based on factors like home prices, the percentage of residents age 60 and older, as well as real estate listings containing terms like "senior-friendly" and "ground-floor master bedrooms."
9. Woman sues Port Charlotte clinic over 'unlawful' Baker Act
In June, the Sun profiled Lynne Pointon, who claimed she went to Elite DNA Therapy Services in Port Charlotte for a routine appointment and wound up being wrongfully held for psychiatric observation under the Baker Act. Pointon sued the company, as well as the doctor and nurse who signed off on the Baker Act.
10. Shock arrives by mail to septic system owners in Charlotte County
About 550 homeowners this year got letters from Charlotte County telling them they had a year to get rid of their private septic systems and hook up to county sewers. Also, this would cost them, on average, about $11,200.
