Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, a thief broke into Peace River Wildlife Center and used a 3-foot-long crowbar to steal the safe, which was hidden and bolted to the floor, according to Executive Director Callie Stahl.
“Fortunately all the animals are fine,” Stahl said. “Luna’s great. And it doesn’t’ seem like they took anything else, which was kind of odd. It seems like they came prepared with the right tools specifically to get our safe.”
The safe contained a couple thousand dollars in cash. The nonprofit makes frequent deposits, so the stolen money was only about one day’s worth of gift shop purchases and donations, Stahl said, “but every little bit hurts.”
Since there have been no issues with theft in the past, there were no cameras or security system in place, which Stahl said will have to change.
PRWC also recently experienced a break-in to an offsite shed, near a large eagle cage which the eagles are put in for exercise. The location is not disclosed to the public.
“I don’t know that they’re associated,” Stahl said. “They used different tools, but it is concerning that it’s the isolated areas that seem to be getting some theft.”
Stahl said the wildlife center has no disgruntled employees, but whoever stole the safe seemed to know beforehand where it was hidden. She said the incident was reported to police, who took fingerprints and asked for a list of the people who do court-ordered community service at the wildlife center. The nonprofit is selective about its volunteers and does not accept felons, Stahl said.
She said hates to speculate on who could have committed the crime without more information.
“It’s very disconcerting that someone would do something like this to a nonprofit,” she said. “But, you know, everyone’s safe, the animals are all fine, which is the most important thing to us.”
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.