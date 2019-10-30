PUNTA GORDA — It's no secret that downtown Punta Gorda is a hotbed for haunts and trick-or-treating Halloween night.
The popularity has grown so much over the years that road closures downtown have become essential.
If you plan on hitting the streets for trick-or-treating tonight, the Punta Gorda Police Department and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office have some tips to keep children safe while out enjoying fall festivities.
Pedestrian injuries
"Pedestrian injuries are far too common for children on Halloween," said Lt. Dylan J. Renz, PGPD public information officer.
On Halloween night, the Historic District (West Retta Esplanade, Marion Avenue, Olympia Avenue, and all side streets in between from Cross Street to McGregor Street) are heavy with pedestrians, usually until around 10 p.m.
Road closures will provide a safer environment for walkers by stopping vehicular traffic in certain areas.
"Punta Gorda will be closing roadways in the Historic District from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. to increase safety for trick-or-treaters, but parents need to make sure their children are following some basic safety tips," Renz said.
Those tips include:
- Be careful crossing streets and cross in groups with an adult whenever possible. Use crosswalks where available and avoid crossing out of driveways or between parked vehicles.
- Always use sidewalks when walking along open roads or walk on the far edge of the roadway if a sidewalk is not available. Don’t walk through alleyways or between houses.
- Avoid costumes that limit eyesight or that could cause the child to trip or become entangled.
- Stay on well-lit streets and make sure that costumes and trick-or-treating bags are bright and reflective. Consider using reflective tape, glow sticks, and flashlights to increase visibility.
Balancing fun and safety
"We encourage parents to be mindful of balancing fun and safety when making Halloween plans for their children," said Katie Heck, CCSO public information officer. "We prioritize road and pedestrian safety during the evening, as children are more than twice as likely to get hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year."
CCSO warns parents to:
- Make sure older children take friends and stay together if they are out trick-or-treating.
- Never send younger children out alone − they should be with a parent, guardian or other trusted adult.
- Always walk younger children to the door to receive treats.
- Don't let children enter a home unless you are with them.
- Be sure children do not approach any vehicle, occupied or not, unless you are with them.
Candy safety goes back years
The urban legends have been out there for decades regarding tainted candy.
"Whether it be from chemicals, razor blades, needles, (drugs) or other toxic substances, this sort of scenario has (always) been around ... parents and children worrying about tainted Halloween candy," said Skip Conroy, CCSO community affairs supervisor.
CCSO offers tips to children on an annual basis through its school resource officer programs and through its crime prevention unit.
They suggest parents:
- Look for unusual appearance or discoloration of candy.
- Check for tears or tiny holes in candy packaging.
- Do not accept homemade items or baked goods.
- Do not accept fruits or other foods not in packaging.
"When in doubt, throw it out," Conroy said.
