Road closures in downtown Punta Gorda can be expected Thursday night between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The map above displays in red, the roads that will be closed in the city's Historic District (West Retta Esplanade, Marion Avenue, Olympia Avenue, and all side streets in between from Cross Street to McGregor Street).