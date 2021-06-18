PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County’s community sailing program now has some shade and storage after decades of neither.
County dignitaries and contractors cut the ribbon Thursday on the new $525,000 sailing center at the Port Charlotte Beach Center at the end of Harbor Boulevard. Funds came from the county’s 1% sales tax surcharge that voters approved in 2014 and again in 2020.
“The sailing center will be a centerpiece to ensure that residents and visitors have a place to learn and to love the sport of sailing in Charlotte County for years to come,” said Community Services Director Tommy Scott.
At 270 square miles, Charlotte Harbor is one of the largest bays in the state, Scott said. It was once ranked in the top 10 of sailing places in the United States, Commissioner Bill Truex said.
Every year since 2010, wealthy sailboat owners flock to the harbor from around the country for the Charlotte Harbor Regatta. But the county’s sailing center is aimed at teaching beginners to sail.
Dennis Peck, center director, jokes that he teaches children age 8 to 80 to sail here. Summer is the busy time due to summer camps for children.
The center’s 50 operational boats were not in view Thursday. Peck said he could not bring in the boats until the county took official ownership from the contractor, Stultz Inc. That morning, Peck said, they gave him the keys to the gated area and the storage building.
With a windproof roof, a gazebo stands outside the fencing. The open pole barn for the boats and the storage shed are behind a security fence. The floating dock that is handicapped accessible was built about three years ago.
Peck and other volunteers run the sailing center using boats from 8 to 22 feet in length. None have motors. Students learn to sail out and back to the dock in the sheltered lagoon off Charlotte Harbor, volunteer Tom Ray said. Later, they sail off the main beach into the harbor.
“It’s pretty cool to watch them advance,” said the county’s project manager, Gary Burdahl.
Anyone interested in taking a class can go to charlotteharbor communitysailing center.com or the Charlotte Harbor Community Sailing Facebook page, or all Peck at 941-456-8542.
