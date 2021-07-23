Mandatory wage increases for low-wage workers in Charlotte County Public Schools is one of several factors pushing the coming year’s general budget up by 3.49% over last year.
Other factors include one that’s affecting people across the nation — increases in property insurance rates, Chief Financial Officer Gregory Griner told The Daily Sun on Friday. The cost to insure all the school buildings is going up substantially, he said.
The School Board Friday approved the advertising of the 2021-2022 school year budget next week, in time for an Aug. 3 public hearing, 5:30 p.m. at 1445 Education Way.
Total appropriations for day-to-day operations for the coming school year have been set at $162.9 million, compared to $157.4 million last year. Adding in capital projects, debt and special revenue, the operating budget is $257.2 million, up 2.9% from last year.
The property tax millage rate for schools is set to go down, Griner said, from 6.952 to 6.850, but property value assessment likely will go up. A report on new assessments will go out to households in a few weeks, staff from the county’s Tax Collector’s office said.
The cost for a $200,000 assessed home would be about $1,370 to cover school taxes.
Education costs generally account for about 42% of local property taxes, slightly more than law enforcement, according to the Charlotte County’s Budget and Administrative Services.
The pandemic had several effects on this year’s school budget, one being it will carry over about $8 million from last year, more than usual, Griner said. Many teaching positions remained unfilled either because they could not find anyone or they were not needed with students working from home.
The district lost about 600 students last year to home schooling, he said. Many have returned, and it’s likely that more will return after the budget has been set, he said. The state periodically updates the count and recalculates its contribution, he said, but the local budget will have to stay the same.
“It’s quite possible we’ll have more students that the state projects,” he said. “We’re hoping we’ll have more students than we projected.”
With the county’s population heavy on retirees, the district’s general trend of losing students over the years has not shifted dramatically this year, Griner said, despite reports of many people moving into the area.
Neither staffing nor student counts have increased dramatically. Students whose families home schooled them during the pandemic are gradually re-registering, Griner said, but at present, student count is about 400 students higher than last year’s 15,018.
The second half of last year’s teacher salary increase is covered in this year’s budget, he said. He did not have information on the salary increases. Teachers’ hourly wages range from $30 to $44 an hour for someone with a bachelor’s degree. Teachers with doctoral degrees earn from $37 to $50 an hour.
The state legislature authorized money to increase Florida teacher salaries. Charlotte County will get about $300,000 to spread among its nearly 1,000 teachers and other educational professionals, Griner said.
Other state legislation requiring employers to offer $15 an hour by 2026 is affecting schools. Teaching aides and other low-wage staff were earning about $10 an hour before the legislation. They will move to $13.50 with this budget.
An increase in the contribution to the state retirement system is also one of the bigger contributors, aside from salary, to the budget increase, Griner said, even though the increase is only 0.82% per participating employee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.