The long wait will be over Monday.
The county will finally unload 453 acres of the 879 it bought in Murdock Village starting 15 years ago.
Dozens have been invited to the official real estate closing with Private Equity Group to be held Monday at 1 p.m. in the county building at Murdock Circle.
An $11.6 million check will pass hands, but that money is expected to go back to PEG in installments for the work it will do on roads, water lines, sewer lines, sidewalks and landscaping.
The first real estate closing deadline was Jan. 20, however, PEG invoked its six-month delay option. That ended in June.
PEG has been waiting for permits from the Florida Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. From FDOT, PEG needed approval to build a turn lane off U.S. 41, PEG President Donald Schrotenboer told the Sun. Then, the Army Corps had to issue a ruling of "no permit required" for a waterway passing along the side of the property, county staff said.
Commissioners have approved zoning changes authorizing up to 2,400 units of diverse housing on this site nestled between state road 776 and U.S. 41. Schrotenboer said the housing will probably include affordable apartments, because the market is up for that. There is no requirement, however.
PEG is the third developer to propose a project on the land that had become mostly jungle. PEG's offer came in 2016. Although the land is jungle, it has a network of unused roads laid down in the 1960s by the defunct General Development Corp. PEG will be required to remove those old roads as well as build new ones.
