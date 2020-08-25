You may start seeing new signs along the road in Charlotte County at landmark sites including highways, libraries and recreation centers.
With a copper penny in the corner, these signs are to let you know that each project was paid for with the local penny sales tax.
The county is gearing up for the Nov. 3 election when it needs voters to approve the next six years of the surcharge, or risk losing tens of millions of dollars for capital projects.
County commissioners approved two lists of projects totaling $120 million. The second list is projects that would be done if revenues come in higher than expected.
With early voting starting on Oct. 19, the county has begun reminding locals of the need to cast their ballot for this initiative.
So they held a Facebook Live session last week. About 400 Facebookers watched the show live as Charlotte County TV interviewed two county managers.
"This has been transformational for Charlotte County," said Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis on Facebook Live.
The sales tax helps the county keep property taxes low, she said, and helps spread the cost to non-residents how come as tourists.
One Facebook user posted a Canadian flag icon to show hope that snowbirds who don't live here full time, will help pay the tax.
The county's Capital Projects Manager Jared Bickham ran through all the proposed projects, which a citizen subcommittee spent nine months reviewing.
Those projects included:
• A one-button panic alarm system for staff at public schools
• Expansion and rerouting Edgewater Drive in phases
• Expanding and adding sidwalks to Harborview Road
• Sewer expansion vacuum stations in drive to remove septic systems
• A new building and pool for the Port Charlotte Beach
• Many sidewalks
• Expansion of the family services center
A full presentation is here: https://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/dept/admin/salestax/Pages/default.aspx
Facebook Live users asked why so few projects were in West County.
That's because West County had so many projects from the 2014 sales tax funding, Bickham said.
Not all Facebook viewers were happy with that answer.
"If there are no plans for Englewood and Babcock Ranch for the next six years, that is not OK," Lynette Henk posted.
Charlotte County posted back about Babcock Ranch saying the developer will be paying for projects in that new community.
Some viewers gave good reviews.
"I like the stuff that was built with the sales tax, like the Punta Gorda library and the splash pad at McGuire Park AWESOME!!!" posted Joey Merkin.
Why fund water quality projects with sales tax, one person asked.
Water is the lifeblood and livelihood of Charlotte County, Bickham said. "In the end, it's going to have a huge impact on the water quality in the canal and the harbor and even the Gulf of Mexico."
And no, there is still no plan to build a pedestrian bridge over State Road 776 from the county fairgrounds to the Charlotte Sports Park.
"It's being reviewed," Bickham said. "We don't have a solution, but that's a good question."
