Charlotte County officials breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday night as voting results showed fairly strong approval for extending the penny sales tax another six years.
“We’re just so relieved and thankful,” the county’s Assistant Administrator Emily Lewis told the Sun. “We’re very appreciative of the voter confidence.”
The vote was 68% in favor of extending the tax with much of the voting counted at 10 p.m.
This yes vote means the county won’t have to find another way to pay for $20 million of capital projects over six years.
Projects planned for the 2020-2026 sales taxes could start with a $5 million one-button security system for the public schools. A number of older fire and police stations will be rebuilt. Libraries and parks will get renovations. Sidewalks will be built. Two big road projects are expanding Harborview Road and building a shortcut between Edgewater Drive and Flamingo Boulevard.
Lewis said the county won’t start collecting the tax until January, but in the meantime, they have about $30 million left over from the 2014-2020 sales tax. Commissioners will begin the debate on how to spend that, she said, and the direction is looking like the streamlining of Edgewater to S.R. 776 may be the first undertaken.
County officials have been campaigning for this vote since last fall. A citizen task force reviewed several dozen projects, most proposed by county staff. They submitted their list of priorities. County commissioners rearrange the list substantially.
The city of Punta Gorda will receive 10% of the funds. The city’s first listed project is $4.4 million to expand the public safety building.
Voters have almost always approved of this tax, except once in 1996 when a two-year request was outvoted.
Christopher Cook of Port Charlotte said he votes for the sales tax surcharge because he knows the county needs it and visitors help pay.
“A lot of the people coming down, snowbirds, they’re paying for our roads, for our parks,” he said.
Those who oppose it say they don’t want another tax or they don’t want the county to have a slush fund.
“We didn’t need it,” said Charlotte County voter Miriam Latin of her reason for voting against the penny sales tax. “I took the advice of my friends.”
Tiffany Hummel said she saw no harm in favoring the tax. “I’ve been paying for awhile.”
Robin Kaske said she is from Michigan, “where the roads and schools are horrible.” She said that the tax would support the infrastructure here.
Danny Nix supports the tax due to “everything it’s done for our community, from roadways, sewers, parks...it gives the best return as a tax.”
Dianne Munson opposes the local sales tax as long as the county declines to spend the money on rehabilitating the old Punta Gorda library as a history museum. County officials have said that building is in a flood zone and not worth rebuilding.
