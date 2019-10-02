PUNTA GORDA — Not all proposed building projects are getting a ringing endorsement, the Sales Tax Task Force learned at their last session.
Charlotte County staff advised the 21-citizen panel on Sept. 25 to feel free to give a low rating to a $4.7 million plan for a new building to house the offices of Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis. Those offices are currently housed at the renovated, old county courthouse.
Likewise, county staff agreed that the old Punta Gorda library is in bad shape and renovating it for use by non-profits is not necessarily cost effective.
This was the fourth meeting of the commission-appointed task force, which is charged with prioritizing a list of at least 31 building and other construction projects that could be funded with a local sales tax surcharge. The current penny surcharge expires in 2020. Voters will be asked to approve another multi-year round in November 2020.
The problem with building a new space for the supervisor of elections, Assistant County Administrator Travis Mortimer said, is that the supervisor likes being in the old courthouse.
"He's not leaving that courthouse," Mortimer said, adding that he agrees with Stamoulis.
"Between you and me, I would recommend a score of zero," Mortimer said.
The county still needs to find climate-controlled warehouse space for election equipment, however, Mortimer said, but that could be accomplished in other ways.
So why is it on the agenda?
It must remain on the list of possible projects, Mortimer said.
Phase 2 for the new family services center got a more enthusiastic presentation. At $10.9 million, the project would create shared space for social service non-profits to rent from the county. The location is on county-owned land between Gibralter Drive and Easy Street, in the Parkside neighborhood.
As the county's low income neighborhood, the service center would be well located, said Human Services Director Carrie Walsh. In keeping with the goal of smaller government, the center would not house county services as much as other privately run social services, Walsh said. Those agencies would be required to show their impact on the community to continue renting in the location, she said.
Task force member Sylvia Orr criticized the project, however, saying that the Parkside neighborhood is filling in with more snowbird seniors versus low income families.
"As long as you continue bringing in needy people into a community, you're going to have problems," she said.
Walsh said the neighborhood is already needy with 45% of the population financially unstable and generating the highest number of calls for social services.
Also presented for consideration was replacing the South County Annex in Punta Gorda at a cost of $9.75 million. Built in 1976 as a bank, the building has reached the end of its life.
"It's junk," said Mortimer.
Replacing it would increase space from the current 21,000 square feet to 30,000. Offices located there now include the tax collector and overflow offices for the clerk of courts.
Task Force member Brian Presley questioned whether the project would provide sufficient space for the future.
"Is this adequate for 2026?" he asked. "I think the answer is no."
Mortimer pointed out that the project could be completed in a different location, but it still needs a placeholder on the list.
For the library renovation, estimated at $500,000, several task force members objected to the cost to maintain a building to be used by non-profits.
"There are people that want it, if somebody else pays," said Presley. "I would recommend a we zero this one out."
Task force member Todd Rebol said he saw value, however.
"This is a challenging one," he said. "To replace anything close to this is millions...If (non-profits) can use it, that's only going to benefit our community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.