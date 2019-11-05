Airport Rescue and Firefighting simulator

Firefighters practice extinguishing flames on plane-shaped simulator in this submitted photo of an airport in Denver, CO. The Charlotte County Fire and Emergency Management Services are requesting the use of sales tax surcharge funds to purchase such a system.

Paying for firefighting projects is the theme for the next Sales Tax Task Force presentation Wednesday afternoon.

The 21-citizen group will be rating the priorities of funding for three fire stations, a warehouse and an airplane fire simulator that uses real flames.

The group meets from 3-5 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle, building B.

Replace Fire Station #3 for $4.5 million. Current station built 1977, located on El Jobean Road.

Replace Fire Station #6 for $4.5 million. Current station built 1995, located on U.S. 17.

Build new fire station for $5.5 million to be called #17 on U.S. 41 in South County to serve expanding population.

Build emergency equipment warehouse for $2.75 million.

Build phase 2 of an airport fire rescue and firefighting training system for $3.5 million. Site preparation and some equipment purchased already with $2 million grant. System allows practice of extinguishing airplane fires at airport.

This is the seventh meeting of the group that must rank a long list of proposed projects, presented so far by county staff. They must present their recommendations to county commissioners by March. The projects are possible capital investments the county would make using a local sales tax surcharge. The current 1 cent surcharge is due to expire in 2020. Voters will be asked to renew it, possibly for another six years, in a November 2020 ballot.

