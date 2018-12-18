PUNTA GORDA — Students from Sallie Jones Elementary School Honor Society paid the seniors at the Punta Gorda Life Center a visit for the holidays on Thursday.
The students chose visiting the Life Center as their community service project.
All of the students were just as eager to see the residents, as the residents were to see them.
Students were excited for the visit for different reasons.
“Some of them don’t have families to hang out with for Christmas,” Hanna Hall said.
Another student, Ambree Mason said, she was excited “to see a smile on their faces.”
The children sang Christmas carols to residents in the hallway, before going up to the recreation room to meet more residents.
Their teacher, Jessica Steyskal, instructed the students to introduce themselves to the residents. The students had made Christmas ornaments to pass out. The residents were each given a stuffed bear from the activities director to give to a student.
All of the residents faces lit up as the students sang: “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-nose Reindeer,” “Silent Night” and “Up on the Rooftop.”
Residents sang along with their carols, often shouting out requests when the song was finished.
Many residents said they had grandchildren, some who lived states away, that they don’t often get to see.
One parent chaperone, Tina Churchill said, “It’s always good to be exposed to something they might not always see and spread some cheer when they can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.