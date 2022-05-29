PUNTA GORDA — More than 200 third-graders from Sallie Jones and Liberty elementary schools visited the Military Heritage Museum for field trips in May.

The tour of the grounds and facilities were interactive, museum spokesperson Debby Steele said.

Students had a chance to see up a “Huey” helicopter on the front lawn. It’s real name is the UH-1 “Iroquois.” The chopper was the Army’s workhorse during the Vietnam war.

Nearby the Huey is a tank students got to see as well.

The trips, held May 17-18, gave the students “hands-on” experiences, she said.


They used virtual reality goggles, operated remote control mini-tanks, saw a flag etiquette presentation, and toured the gallery.

Starting with the Revolutionary War exhibit on the ground floor, the students made their upstairs to tour other exhibits, ending with the war in Afghanistan, Steele said.

Because of their age, the tour was “very low-key,” she said.

The Military Heritage Museum offers field trips and tours for all ages, from Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For information visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments