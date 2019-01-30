Sallie Jones Elementary School employee Christy Buzzell is truly a product of Charlotte County Public Schools. She attended school from elementary through graduation, and, in 1994, she joined the district as a paraprofessional to assist teachers and other school staff.
She recently was named Support Employee of the Year by the Charlotte Local Education Foundation.
The^p Sun^p spoke with her about her role in the district, and what being named Support Employee of the Year means to her.
What is your role at the school?
I have quite a few roles. I’m a para 1 (teacher’s aide), and I work with three fourth-grade groups for reading, and then I do science class in the afternoon and they’re fifth grade. I also cover the nurse and the secretary for lunch. I kind of do a little bit of everything.
What does a typical day look like for you?
My day starts out with parent drop-off, and then I go directly to my classes upstairs, they’re one after another. Then I come down and go to lunch duty, then I have lunch, and then I go to my fifth-grade class, and then I’m in the lobby in the afternoon for parent pickup.
Having gone through CCPS yourself, what does it mean to you to continue as an educator here?
It’s an awesome feeling, especially that I have gone through since elementary school all the way to high school. Charlotte County is a great district and they have great schools, and I’m happy to be a part of it.
What does this award as Support Employee of the Year mean to you?
I was so shocked, and I was just very overwhelmed. I thank the nomination people, or whoever voted. It was an awesome feeling to be recognized.
What is something significant you and your students have worked on this year?/ A significant accomplishment that you witnessed from them?
My fourth graders, I’ve witnessed that they have become better readers, and they want to learn to read better. I’ve been teaching them how to use a dictionary, so they get excited when they start going through, and they actually find the word. My fifth-grade class, they get excited, because we do science experiments and they’re just happy to come to my group. They’re just great bunches of kids. I love them all.
What are some goals that you have for the remainder of the school year?
To just keep my kids going as far as they can go. I know they have the potential. I know they have it in them, I just have to get them to believe in themselves that, ‘hey, I can do this! and I’m going to do it!’
What are some things you tell your students when they might be struggling?
I just tell them ‘don’t ever stop trying,’ you have to keep trying, that’s the only way you’re going to get better at anything. Just practice, even if it falls apart, pick yourself up, because you can do it. I know you can.
Is there anything else you’d like to add about your students, or receiving this award?
I feel very privileged that I won. My kids were very happy. Monday morning, they were like: ‘did you win? did you win?’ and just being with my kids, they make me happy and I hope I make them happy. I hope they learn whatever I’m teaching them, because I know they all can learn.
