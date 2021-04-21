Sallie Jones, PCHS classes win local contest celebrating Black history

PUNTA GORDA — For Charlotte County students and teachers, a local contest celebrating Black history brought out different ideas in all of them.
In Tiffiny Coffey's 2D art classes at Port Charlotte High School, the contest theme "What African American History Means to Me," inspired a set of murals and other artistic designs celebrating a variety of their Black heroes.
In Monica Ezzi’s fourth-grade class at Sallie Jones Elementary School, the students put together cartoons, games and more, compiling them into a Black History Month website.
This was all part of the Blanchard House Museum’s 2021 Virtual Contest.
The contest was open to all elementary, middle and high school classrooms in the county, requiring them to submit a "virtual creative endeavor," according to the contest documents.
Five area classes participated in the contest with the two winning teachers receiving a $100 gift card that can be used for a class party, supplies or other material.
"I am very pleased and inspired by the work that these teachers and students did," said Martha Bireda, Blanchard House Museum executive director. "It inspires us to keep up our work with educating our community about African American history and culture."
Located in Punta Gorda, the Blanchard House is an educational institution focused on the preservation, study and display of materials related to the history, culture and contributions of African Americans in Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
Coffey's 2D art students' submissions
Coffey's classes submitted two separate projects that brought together the work of around 70 students.
The first submission included two Black History Month murals. The full-color, large-scale murals featured Oprah Winfrey and American gymnast Nia Dennis.
"The PCHS diversity club selected the one subject of Oprah Winfrey," Coffey said. "The other subject of Nia Dennis, I just selected as a current and living, awesome example of the sort of 'Black girl' power."
The second submission called “Faces of Character” featured black and white ink drawings done on cardboard.
The drawings, along with the artists' statements about the subjects, were on display at PCHS.
"There is such a rich African American culture and history that is celebrated in our area," Coffey said. "These kids need to know. They just need to understand their place in the bigger picture. I’m happy to be a part of that."
Ezzi’s fourth grade class submission
Ezzi's students created a Black History Month website on Google Sites that included an introductory Black History Month video, a digital comic strip, Google slides presentations and Kahoot Review games, which consist of quizzes and other games.
"I’m just so proud of them and all their hard work, their excitement and enthusiasm in creating all the things that they’ve done," Ezzi said. "It’s important for them to learn about the past and what important things people have done so that we can repeat the good things in history and not repeat things that we shouldn’t.
"There are just a lot of inspiring people that hopefully one day will do something and lead and inspire others, as well."
To view the students' website, go to https://bit.ly/32vBCgh.
Blanchard House contest goes virtual
In previous years, the Blanchard House Museum's contest focused around essay writing.
Donna Dunakey, a curriculum specialist with Charlotte County Public Schools, said this year's contest was a challenge due to coronavirus.
"We wanted to do something different because not every kid was back in school," Dunakey said. "The other thing that was unique this time is that they had to do it by class instead of by individual students. The whole class was recognized (in the contest, encouraging) teamwork and collaboration."
Blanchard House board member Myrna Charry said it's too soon to tell what next year's contest will involve.
"We hope that soon the virus will be under control and we can open fully and embrace each other fully as human beings are accustomed to doing," Charry said.
"I just think it is wonderful that the school children of Charlotte County can be exposed to this and are thinking about Black history and culture," she continued. "All children need to really have this as part of their lives; it is so essential, particularly today."
More information about the Blanchard House Museum can be found at BlanchardHouseMuseum.org.
