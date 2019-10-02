Angel Tree 6

PORT CHARLOTTE — Registration for Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army is open until Thursday. 

Those who which to apply must do so in person. Toy assistance is available for kids 12 and under. No toy requested can exceed $50. No game console requests will be accepted. 

For families who receive SNAP benefits, you are asked to bring the following when registering: picture ID for head of household, ID or birth certificates for adult members of the household, birth certificates for the child, proof of address, current rent receipt, mortgage receipt or utility bill, as well as a SNAP printout or food stamps award letter.

For families who do not receive SNAP benefits, you are asked to bring the same, including proof of income: pay stubs, social security, SSI, unemployment, disability, and proof of all expenses for all working members of the household.

You are asked to provide all clothing and shoe sizes and wishes for children under age 12. 

Applications are considered for assistance based on the income level and expenses of the family. The Salvation Army uses the Florida Food Banks income level chart to determine eligibility. 

Registration is through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army in Port Charlotte, 2120 Loveland Blvd.

