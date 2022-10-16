NORTH PORT — The Salvation Army in North Port was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, but that didn’t stop the organization from helping residents.
More than 240 disaster workers have been deploying meals from Venice to Fort Myers, according to Dan Furry, public information officer for the Venice incident command team.
“It’s what we do,” Furry said. “Even in a disaster, we don’t stop.”
Furry traveled to Florida from Minnesota to help with recovery efforts in Southwest Florida.
“We have four teams that brought 40 mobile canteens with meals and water from Venice to Fort Myers,” he said. “More than 250 disaster workers will be in the area until help is no longer needed.”
Demolition tape and a sign outside the building states “danger” at the property at 14600 Tamiami Trail.
Michele Matthews, a Salvation Army official in Sarasota, said the insurance company said the property is “destroyed.”
“We had a needs assessment done two weeks before Ian, and we know there is a need for us to grow and expand in North Port,” Matthews said.
There is nothing officially in the works right now as far as rebuilding.
“I am taking it on faith that we can raise funds for a new building,” Matthews said. “Our focus is still on North Port and we are hoping to find some temporary space while the building gets demolished.”
For the time being, residents can get help with food, rent assistance and help with utility bills at the Venice location, 1051 Albee Farm Road.
Supplies are currently being handed out in Port Charlotte, Englewood, North Port and Venice.
To get an update on local distribution sites, visit Salvation Army of Sarasota County on Facebook.
