It is as identifiable with the Christmas season as the Hallmark Channel.
It’s the sound of the bells that call donors to the red kettles of the Salvation Army during its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign. The bell-ringers – both paid and volunteer – form the Army’s foot soldiers. The kettles represent the vehicles for anonymous giving. The bells are the song of the Christmas spirit.
“It’s the harbinger of Christmas,” said Major Binnix, corps officer of the Charlotte County Salvation Army. “You know you’re getting close when you hear those bells. No pun intended, it rings in the holidays.”
The Charlotte County drive began in earnest Nov. 23, although some bell-ringers manned their posts before Thanksgiving at local Winn-Dixies. The program, which runs through Christmas Eve, has 26 locations from Englewood to Burnt Store.
An additional four locations are in DeSoto County, where the Charlotte Army operates an office.
The bell-ringers are at Winn-Dixie, Publix, Walmart and Sam’s Club throughout the county. The kettles are manned by individual volunteers and volunteers connected to organizations in the county, and paid bell-ringers.
The Red Kettle campaign is easily the Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and according to Binnix, it’s the longest-running public fundraiser in the United States.
Last year, the program raised a record $203,000 – 16 percent of the Army’s annual budget.
“I think last year we were in that sweet spot,” Binnix said. “The economy had turned around where people had more money, and yet the jobs hadn’t really come around yet. Now the jobs are here.”
Eighty-eight cents of each dollar remains in Charlotte County, funding programs for the entire year, according to Binnix. The other 12 cents of each dollar goes to the Army statewide.
“It funds all of our services,” Binnix said. “We have people who come in here and fill regular grocery orders. We have people we help with utilities. We have people who come in here needing clothing for school. We have a back-to-school giveaway. We send kids to camp every summer.
“This is not just Christmas money we’re raising.”
Binnix, who grew up in the Salvation Army, loves to tell stories of bell-ringers with creative approaches. During an interview at the Salvation Army campus on Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte, he talked about some he’d seen over the years.
One of his favorites is the guy in Tennessee who played “Santa Claus in the true deerskin coat and the wooden toys that he had on his belt. He had the authentic St. Nicolas costume. He would talk to the kids and tell them the true mission of St. Nicholas. It was fascinating.”
And then: “I’ve seen and heard a bell-ringer singing Christmas carols without actually knowing the words. My first reaction was to stop her. But then I saw her bucket. I said, ‘You sing whatever you want, girl.’
“I’ve met some interesting folks. We have people that this has become their tradition to get out there and ring the bell every year.”
