The Salvation Army of Charlotte County has partnered with Pit Stop Auto Repair to chip in and help locals cover repair costs.
Pit Stop is currently offering discounted maintenance and repairs to those eligible. The Salvation Army will cover up to $250 per vehicle. Pit Stop will also provide discounts that may apply. Eligibility will be determined through an interview with a social worker.
Pit Stop has continued to collaborate with Salvation Army while expanding their partnership to locations across Southwest Florida.
“People are struggling,” said Port Charlotte Pit Stop employee Jorg Ebert. “They may need their car to get their kids to school, to shop at the grocery store or to attend job interviews. They need a safe, reliable car in order to do so.”
Ebert stated the Salvation Army administrator, Israel Roseno, reached out to the auto shop.
“We were willing to help and came to an agreement to work with the people they send our way,” said Elbert.
Pit Stop Auto Repair Owner Joseph Ramsay strives to support the community in many ways.
“Our core value is giving,” he said. “We hope the offer will prompt stability and growth, personally and financially.”
Ramsay stated the offer is ongoing and locals may benefit when car trouble comes unexpectedly.
“Jobs have been lost, incomes have been reduced, there have been changes we’ve been forced to face. No one plans on having a bad day,” said Ramsay. “Some people just need to get their kids to trombone lessons or whatever the case may be.”
Roseno hopes the Salvation Army will be able to offer their help for as long as the need remains. He said the organization received almost 50 voicemails over the first weekend.
For more information or for those seeking help, call the Salvation Army of Charlotte County at 941-629-3170, ext. 402.
Pit Stop also offers individuals a chance to win a car repair makeover through the Pit Stop Charitable Foundation. For those willing to share their story, visit www.PitStopCares.com.
