The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Sammy, Freddy and Kitty.
Sammy and Freddy are young adult Catahoula hound mixes were brought to AWL in December. Both blind and mostly deaf, the two boys are in need of rescue, especially after going stir-crazy in their kennels. These affectionate brothers need room to explore and learn to navigate a safe, large area. They both love attention and are seeking a home with lots of toys.
AWL dreams they'll end up in a forever home together.
Kitty is in the prime of her life and would like to spend the rest of it in one house with her forever person. She wants nothing more than a comfy lap on which to take naps. Kitty's big golden eyes stand out from her black coat. She is quite happy to be in her favorite bed and watch the world go by. Her adoption fee is reduced because she is considered a senior.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
