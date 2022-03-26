PORT CHARLOTTE — An apartment developer received approval for 270 apartments after agreeing to pay 6.17% of the cost of widening Sandhill Boulevard.
Charlotte County commissioners first questioned whether the developer’s agreement should be based on the figure of $586,150 as the contribution from NGI Acquisitions LLC.
That was the calculated contribution from the developer based on the project’s anticipated impact to traffic on the road. The full cost to widen Sandhill from two to four lanes from Kings Highway to Deep Creek Boulevard is currently estimated at $9.5 million.
Commissioner Chris Constance said the cost could rise dramatically depending on when the county plans to start the road project. The road project is set for 2025, while the apartment construction will begin next year, said the developer’s lawyer Geri Waksler.
“We could agree to this today, and the road doesn’t get done for three years, and the cost will be $15 million,” Constance said.
County lawyers agreed to rewrite the agreement to remove the $586,150 and use only the 6.17% contribution.
While the apartments are approved, the developer’s agreement to contribute to the road project must be submitted to the state for approval. Commissioners will vote again on the agreement on April 26.
The developer is required to contribute to expanding the road due to the 1980s-era Sandhill development order created for the 875-acre area around Interstate 75 and Kings Highway in the 1980s.
The 16-building apartment complex will be built on a 13.5-acre site. Two of the buildings will be four story and the rest will be single, two and three story.
The developer also expects to pay an estimated $200,000 in transportation impact fees to the county, after subtracting the amount they pay toward the road construction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.