The newest rental development in Charlotte County will require residents to be over 54 years old and to buy their building.
Commissioners last week unanimously approved a plan for 114 modular homes to be built on 13 acres along Sandhill Boulevard near Interstate 75.
The county's Director of Human Services Carrie Hussey said the project will likely not help with the county's worker housing shortage, but will offer more affordable options for older homeowners.
Project developer Clint Conway said he and his partners tried to come up with a full rental option, after hearing of the county's affordable housing shortage, but they could not come up with a feasible model.
For the age limits, Conway, 41, said, "We also designated it 55 plus to ensure that we had those people that have gotten most of the demons out of their lives."
Commissioners have been working on strategies for affordable housing in recent months, and they quizzed the developers on how much it was likely to cost residents on a monthly basis.
Engineer Matt Morris said the plan is to lease the land for each unit, and require the resident to buy the building. Initially, that will be from a manufacturer of modular homes.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked if the homes will have wheel axles so people can take the building with them if they leave.
"There's no taking the home with you, Joe," said Conway.
"Wow, that's kind of ... interesting," Tiseo said.
Commissioner Bill Truex defended the business model.
"I've seen this model in other parts of Florida," he said. At one site in Englewood, he added, "There's people that have had land leases in there for many, many years."
Of the building drawings, Truex said, "It looks nice. I think the aesthetics are attractive. It will hit a price point that I think will benefit our community."
Truex also pointed out that the county's approval is not dependent on the developer's business model.
Conway said land rentals will run about $650-$695 a month. Modular home prices will run from $100,000 to $135,000, and will be eligible for 20-year mortgages. He estimated monthly costs could run about $1,250 to $1,400 a month.
Tiseo noted that the county's affordable housing report stated the typical Charlotte County household needs rent from $700-$900.
Conway told the Sun that affordable housing at that level needs to be managed by its own organization.
"It's hard to make $700-$900 work," he said. "We've made this as cheap as we can."
Conway also there are no plans to restrict owners from renting out their units.
The project is located in the Sandhill region which the county zoned in the 1980s for higher intensity residential and commercial development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.