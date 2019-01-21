Sandy Darna, Director of Sales and Event Services at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center

Name: Sandy Darna
Degrees: Associates of Science from Asnuntuck Technical College
Occupation: Director of Sales and Event Services
How many years in Charlotte / Sarasota County: 10 1/2 years
Hobbies: Beaching, Quilting and Gardening
Q: What do you like best about your job?
A: Meeting new people and watching events go from paper to reality.
Q: What’s the funniest / weirdest thing you ever did on the job?
A: Watched camels let in to the Event Center for a circus and elephants staged in the parking lot.
Q: What is the greatest lesson you have learned?
A: Work hard, treat people the way you would like to be treated and lead by example.
Q: What other interesting or unusable jobs have you had?
A: Worked tobacco farms during the summers.
Q: What is one important trait every leader should have?
A: Respect for others.
Q: Have you had a personal or business mentor?
A: My parents were my mentors. They taught me the importance of hard work and endurance.
Q: How do you define success?
A: Respect, communication and hard work. I feel this is a winning combination to make anything happen.
Q: What is your most proud moment you have achieved in your profession?
A: As Parks and Recreation Director, before coming to Charlotte County, I worked on a land purchase in the town which was for future park expansion. After many public hearings and planning sessions, ground breaking happened this past spring and construction followed. The plans will include baseball fields, soccer fields, a playground and splash pad. It took a community to consider the future quality of life for their residents to make this happen.
Something no one knows about you: I am a 500-hour certified yoga instructor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.