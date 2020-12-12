Santa was on the run in Port Charlotte on Saturday morning as members of two churches distributed Christmas gifts for kids at two drive-thru events.
The First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte held its ninth annual Santa Run event and the Sonshine Baptist Church brought the community some holiday cheer by handing out holiday goodie bags. The events included "snow" bubbles, a live nativity scene and Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to children as they received their Christmas gifts.
"We had cars lined up down the street before we were ready to start at 10 a.m.," said Hailey Gross, who was an elf for the day at Sonshine Baptist Church.
Sonshine Church teamed up with Safe Kids of Southwest Florida to provide each child with a new bicycle helmet.
Santa and his elves also gave out nearly 400 presents to children on Saturday morning at the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte. Around 1 p.m., Deputy Bill Miller of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office led Santa and his elves on a trailer around the neighborhood surrounding the church. With flashing lights and a siren, he invited all kids in the area to come out and receive a free gift.
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte is in dire need of donations for their weekly food bank distribution.
"This year we need help more than ever," said Santa Run organizer Sandee Pellerin. "We are serving so many more families — working people who are barely getting by — we just don't want anyone to fall between the cracks."
For more information on how to help, send an email to barjorowland45@gmail.com.
