Executive Editor Jim Gouvellis asked Santa Claus for an interview and was very surprised when he agreed. After all, this is his busy season. Jim thought it would be nice to ask him a few questions and pass along his answers to parents and their children.
Q. How long have you been doing this job?
A. Well, I am very old. In elf years, I am 63 years-old. In human years, that’s about 1,700 years-old. I would do the math for you but I think your kids should ask your teachers about that when school resumes.
Q. If a house doesn’t have a chimney, will kids still get presents?
A. What a great question! There was a time, long before you or your parents were born, when all houses had chimneys. Chimneys were originally for heating the houses and cooking. We don’t do it that way anymore. I have several ways to get into your house now. If you have a chimney, I use it. One of my elves, Farnsworth Samuel Jinglehopper, developed a secret technique that opens doors and windows for me, even if they are locked. So don’t worry, I can get in your house!
Q. How come Mrs. Claus doesn’t come with you on Christmas Eve?
A. Mrs. Claus — I call her by her given name—- Merry, is really the brains of this outfit. If it wasn’t for her, the elves wouldn’t work as hard as they do. They like to tell jokes and fool around a lot. I mean, they’re elves, that’s what they do. Once they get me laughing and ho-ho-hoing I find it hard to tell them to get back to work. Mrs. Claus is sort of like the foreman of the workshop. She keeps the elves on track so all of the children get their presents on time. So, by the time Christmas Eve rolls around, Merry is pretty tired. She needs the break. Plus, the sleigh gets better mileage with just one of us on board.
Q. Do you really like kids to leave you cookies? What are your favorite cookies?
A. I love it when kids leave me cookies. I mean, who doesn’t like cookies? I’ll let you in on a little secret, I like the round cookies. I don’t know why but they are my favorite. I’ll let you in on another secret. I really don’t like fruitcake. When kids leave me fruitcake I try to feed it to the reindeer. The only one who eats it is Dasher. He eats anything.
Q. What if a child thinks they hear you in the house? What should they do?
A. I try to be as quiet as possible when I make my Christmas Eve deliveries, but sometimes a fellow my size makes a little noise or knocks something over by accident. So, if your children hear a noise while you are in bed, tell them to stay in your room. If I think they are coming to catch me leaving the presents, I have to leave and move on to the next house. I’ll come back, but it messes up my schedule for the night.
Q. I have a friend who says you are not real. Is he right?
A. Kids have been asking that question for a long time. I am as real as air that you breathe. You can’t see the air, but you know it is there, right. Do you believe in the air? Of course you do. I once knew a newspaper editor, way back in 1897, who received a letter from a little girl named Virginia who asked the same question. When you are done reading this, turn to today’s Viewpoint page. The editor answered the question better than I have ever been able to do it. I would encourage all parents to read this to your children tonight.
Q. Is there anything else you would like everyone to know about you?
A. Yes, I want every child to know that Santa loves them very much. I want them to know that I don’t believe there are really naughty children. All of your children are a blessing and deserve to be loved. I also want them to know that this day isn’t just about presents. It’s about loving your friends and family and celebrating the birth of Jesus. Tell your kids we should be nice to everyone, every day. Even their brothers or sisters. Merry Christmas and get to bed early tonight!
