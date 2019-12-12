PUNTA GORDA — Santa Claus returns to the Punta Gorda History Park Dec. 15 for the second Annual Santa Paws in the Park event.
Area residents and visitors are invited to bring their family and their furry friends to the park between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. at 501 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda.
There is no charge.
Santa will be taking photos with pets and their owners in front of the “yellow house” in the park.
The Punta Gorda Historical Society hosts the Santa Paws event during it’s weekly farmers market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Sunday at the park.
Photos can be retrieved after the event from facebook.com/historyparkmarket or historyparkmarket.com/photo-gallery
“History Park is part of PGHS, we rely on the support of our community and donations to sustain, repair and maintain the park, as well as the Woman’s Club and Train Depot (historical sites),” said Sandy Moon of PGHS.
“It is important to us to preserve the past of Punta Gorda and to bring the community together through our events,” Moon said. “We appreciate our vendors and their support and encourage the community to support small business through the weekly Sunday Market.”
Also on Dec. 15, the Holidays Around the World event returns from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first showing of the event was Dec. 1.
Each of the historic homes will be decorated by the various cultures, children’s activities from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Price House as well as a second appearance from Santa at 2 p.m.
“This event just represents so many different and diverse religions and ethnicity (in our city) and that’s really what we are,” Myrna Charry, one of the organizers of the event, recently told the Sun.
For more information, go to historyparkmarket.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.