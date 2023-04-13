Russell Vega is chief medical examiner for Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties

Dr. Russell Vega

PORT CHARLOTTE — Sarasota and DeSoto counties’ medical examiner will expand his duties to include Charlotte County.

Charlotte County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to award a three-year contract to Dr. Russell Vega to fill the vacancy as the county’s medical examiner.


   
