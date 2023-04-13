PORT CHARLOTTE — Sarasota and DeSoto counties’ medical examiner will expand his duties to include Charlotte County.
Charlotte County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to award a three-year contract to Dr. Russell Vega to fill the vacancy as the county’s medical examiner.
Vega assured officials he and his staff could handle Charlotte County in addition to his existing duties in the region. He already is the medical examiner for Florida’s District 12, which encompasses Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. Charlotte County is District 22.
Vega stepped in to serve as interim medical examiner for Charlotte County after longtime medical examiner, Dr. Riazul Imami, retired Sept. 30 after serving the county for 50 years.
That was shortly after Hurricane Ian struck on Sept. 28.
The hurricane resulted in nine deaths.
“Since Oct. 4, me and two of my staff members provided all the autopsy services,” Vega told commissioners.
But approval came only after some commissioners grilled Vega on the medical examiner office’s proposed $934,300 budget for 2023.
Vega said about 170 autopsies were conducted in 2022.
“The medical examiner’s caseload is driven by population,” Vega said.
The caseload in Charlotte has been increasing over the past two years by 10% to 20% per year, or about 16 to 20 bodies per month, Vega said.
Commissioners asked how Vega would handle both offices.
“There’s administrative and actual casework,” he said. “I do a significant amount of both. I would mostly do administrative in Sarasota and do administrative and casework here.”
The search for a new medical examiner in Charlotte County began in the spring of 2022 before Imami retired.
Vega offered his services in a letter to the Florida Medical Examiner Commission in May.
“Now that Dr. Imami has announced his pending retirement, I am interested in taking on those duties,” he wrote.
He noted in his letter that he and his office staff “have been cross-covering for Dr. Imami pretty consistently for the last several years.”
“I think I could take over the duties as DME for D22 (District 22), while still maintaining my role as DME here in D12 (Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto counties) and without significant disruption to the function of either office.”
