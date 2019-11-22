SARASOTA - A loitering and prowling charge has been dropped in Sarasota County against a man designated in the state as a sexual predator.
Timothy Rice, 41, was arrested by the North Port Police Department after an incident at a community pool at The Woodlands in Cedar Grove.
Rice and his wife reportedly brought a beach cooler and cart with at least four pool noodles and six super-soaker water guns to the pool, though they were not residents of the community. Rice reportedly played with at least seven children in the pool.
A resident who observed him playing with the children later learned he was a convicted sexual predator and reported the incident to police.
But according to an action memo provided by the State Attorney's Office, to prove loitering and prowling, the state would have to prove Rice loitered or prowled "in a place, at a time, or in a manner not usual for law-abiding citizens."
"While the defendant was not a member of that community, nothing about being at a pool while it is open during the day is unusual for law-abiding citizens," the memo stated.
The state would also have to prove the loitering or prowling warranted "justifiable and reasonable alarm or immediate concern for safety of persons or property in the vicinity," the memo stated.
The woman who reported the incident said in a deposition she did not have a concern for the safety of people in the pool until she learned of Rice's designation as a sex offender, nearly a month after the incident, according to the memo.
The State Attorney notes Rice still has felony charges in Charlotte County, for which he faces "significant prison incarceration and potentially civil commitment thereafter."
In the Charlotte County cases, Rice is charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.
He is accused of molesting three different children at the pool at Ann Dever Memorial Park in Englewood. He allegedly played with the kids with water guns and would touch them on or near their private parts while throwing them into the pool. He also allegedly requested a kiss from one child victim.
The alleged crimes in Englewood are similar to the charges he was convicted of in Hillsborough County in 1999 and 2000. Rice is designated as a sexual predator, according to the FDLE Sex Offender Registry.
His next court date in Charlotte County is a criminal case management conference on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.